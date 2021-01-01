Be Strong Mind Body Spirit Motivational Self-Love Confidence T-Shirt

Be Strong Mind Body Spirit Motivational Self-Love Confidence design features a bee in a circle with barbell weights on each side. Strength requires the united balance of mind body spirit to create a solid identity for self love. Be Strong Mind Body Spirit Motivational Self-Love Confidence is a cute pun for bee lovers and for those who want to be in love with themselves and the body they're in. We cannot all be the same and we must embrace our uniquesses in this motivational mantra Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem