Be The Person God Thinks You Are - Religion T-Shirt

This design serves as a reminder to you and to others of the plans God has for the future of which He wants you to be a part. How you act and behave when you are around other people is what makes them appreciate and care for you. This is about remembering the love that our creator has for us. These make excellent gifts for the church going family members or your congregation of friends. For more God and religious themes, click God's Little Reminders above title. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem