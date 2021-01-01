A modern twist on the classic wedge, the Toni Pons Bea-Zd features a sheer lace upper in a slingback design for a shoe that's cute and comfy. This product is certified vegan and is constructed with no animal parts for materials or bindings. Sheer lace textile upper and lining. Textile insole with stitching detail. Synthetic sole with braided trim. Made in Spain. Measurements: Heel Height: 3 in Weight: 8 oz Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 39 (US 8-8.5), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.