What it is: A limited-edition palette of summery shades, featuring a brightening powder, glowy blush, cheek highlighter and bronzer. What it does: Enriched with rose extracts, these skin care-infused powders help you achieve a glowing and sunny complexion. Optical Glow technology and rosehip oil help minimize skin imperfections, intensify skin's radiance, neutralize redness and help create a flawless finish. Shades include:- No.1 (an