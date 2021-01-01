Polo Ralph Lauren Beach Cloth Button-Front Long-Sleeve Shirt

This lightweight button-down offers the look of your favorite sun-faded beach shirt with a dose of polished Polo style. Button-down point collar Long sleeves Button placket Left chest patch pocket Signature embroidered Pony at the pocket Split back yoke with a box pleat ensures a comfortable fit and a greater range of motion Cotton Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Classic Fit: the roomiest silhouette. Cut for a lower armhole and a fuller sleeve. About 27" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 6'1" tall Model is wearing a US size Medium ABOUT THE BRAND Synonymous with Americana style since 1967, Ralph Lauren started with one itemthe necktieunder the name Polo. The house has since stood for the epitome of refined dressing for men. From collegiate sweaters and polos to evening-ready suiting and tailored coats, there's a timeless piece for every occasion. Men Luxury Coll - Polo Blue Label > Polo Ralph Lauren > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Polo Ralph Lauren. Color: Beach Coral. Size: Small.