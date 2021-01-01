Beach Sea Turtle Ocean Gift Tote Bag

Sea Turtle Gift For Any Beach Lover, Ocean Fan Who Loves Sea. Makes A Perfect Gift For Any Fan Of Animal Rights And Men, Women, Or Kids Who Loves Turtle. Makes A Great Sea Turtle Gift For Any Fan Of Beach. Perfect For Anyone Who Likes Ocean And Sea. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.