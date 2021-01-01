From sea turtle beach gifts

Beach Sea Turtle Ocean Gift Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Sea Turtle Gift For Any Beach Lover, Ocean Fan Who Loves Sea. Makes A Perfect Gift For Any Fan Of Animal Rights And Men, Women, Or Kids Who Loves Turtle. Makes A Great Sea Turtle Gift For Any Fan Of Beach. Perfect For Anyone Who Likes Ocean And Sea. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com