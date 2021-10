Suzie Kondi Beach Terry High-Waist Harem Pants in Dusty Lavender, Large: From the dance floor to the sofa, these versatile harem pants keep it cozy, comfortable, and cool. They’re made from an organic terry that feels soft and plush (but is still breezy), and the fit strikes the perfect balance between relaxed and formfitting—and that high-waisted cut is so flattering. Get matchy-matchy with the Beach Terry Tank Top.100% organic cotton terrycloth Made in USA.