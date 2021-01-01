Beach Vibes Pacifica Vacation California Tour Beach Lover Premium T-Shirt

Stay trendy with the Rockaway Beach design of our Travel themed layout - definitely a conversation starter! Great for Sea Lover fans, this Fog Capital of California trend assures style & function. Enjoy more than 10314500040 ways to use this vintage US Cities themed graphic. Follow the trend of this Traveling inspired look your Ocean addicts will surely love. Perfect for Tropical everyday style! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.