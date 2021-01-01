Beach Vibes Port Arthur Vacation Texas Tour Beach Lover Premium T-Shirt

Stay trendy with the Port Arthurian design of our Travel themed layout - definitely a conversation starter! Great for Sea Lover fans, this PAT trend assures style & function. Enjoy more than 10314500112 ways to use this vintage 1 Star themed graphic. Follow the trend of this Traveling inspired look your Ocean addicts will surely love. Perfect for Tropical everyday style! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.