Beach lover design has a skeleton chilling with a tropical drink under the palm trees in front of the ocean. Scuba divers, sun worshippers, and deep sea fishermen will love this design. Surfers will love this design when they hit the waves. Put your toes in the sand and have fun in the sun this summer. Great gift for lifeguards, boat operators, beach patrol, or families on vacation. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem