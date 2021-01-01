Urban Decay Beached Bronzer

Nail the golden goddess look every time with Beached Bronzer from Urban Decay. Dust this silky powder on your face or all over your whole bod-and look like you spent a week hanging out on the sunny beaches of Fiji. Urban Decay's finely milled, super-soft formula applies smoothly, doesn't streak, and creates a radiant glow that won't quit. Get Beached (not burned); these universally flattering matte shades provide sheer, natural-looking coverage every time. If you swore off powder bronzers becaus