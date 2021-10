Ironic saying: Beachtet mich nicht, ich putze hier nur ! Funny cleaning meme gift idea, I put here only note micht For friends and nerds as a gift. Make your friends laugh with this fun outfit Ideal as a birthday or Christmas gift for cleaners and cleaners. For meme parody joke item lovers, nerds, geeks or just people who understand fun. Gift for cleaners or cleaners Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem