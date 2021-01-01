From west coast jewelry

10mm Bead Stretch Bracelet Featuring Imperial Jasper, Shiny Black Onyx And Magnetic Hematite

$34.99 on sale
($39.99 save 13%)
In stock
Buy at verishop

Description

10mm bead stretch bracelet featuring imperial jasper, shiny black onyx and magnetic hematite.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com