Alexander McQueen Beaded & Embroidered Heart Blazer

Structured blazer with intricately beaded and embroidered hearts at arms. Notch lapels Long sleeves with button cuffs Front slip pocket Side pockets Single button closure Lined 52% viscose/48% acetate Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 28" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Visionary designer Lee Alexander McQueen launched his brand in 1992, which quickly became synonymous with cutting-edge, avant-garde design. Since 2010, Creative Director Sarah Burton has continued the designer's legacy, bringing precision craftsmanship and a feminine vision to the label's signature edge. Alexander McQueen. Color: Black. Size: 6.