From alexander mcqueen
Alexander McQueen Beaded & Embroidered Heart Blazer
Advertisement
Structured blazer with intricately beaded and embroidered hearts at arms. Notch lapels Long sleeves with button cuffs Front slip pocket Side pockets Single button closure Lined 52% viscose/48% acetate Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 28" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Visionary designer Lee Alexander McQueen launched his brand in 1992, which quickly became synonymous with cutting-edge, avant-garde design. Since 2010, Creative Director Sarah Burton has continued the designer's legacy, bringing precision craftsmanship and a feminine vision to the label's signature edge. Advanced European - Alexander Mcqueen > Alexander Mcqueen > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Alexander McQueen. Color: Black. Size: 6.