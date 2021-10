Flowy cape sleeves enhance the vintage glamour of a floor-pooling gown designed with a plunging neckline and showstopping allover sequins and beaded embroidery. 62 1/2" length Back zip closure Plunge neck Elbow-length sleeves Floor-length column skirt with train Get the perfect fit-book an appointment with one of our alterations experts Lined 100% polyester Spot clean Imported Women's Clothing