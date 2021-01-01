petit moments Beaded Pearl Drop Necklace in Metallic Gold. petit moments Beaded Pearl Drop Necklace in Metallic Gold. Gold-tone metal charm necklace. Made in China. Lobster clasp closure. Freshwater pearls, alloy and bead accents. Freshwater pearl dangling charm. Measures approx 16 in length with a 2 extender. PETM-WL148. PEARL DROP. petit moments is an emerging woman-owned brand from Los Angeles, CA. They believe that everyone should have the opportunity to express themselves through clothing and accessories without being discouraged by a price tag. Their mission is quite simple - they want to encourage our community to enjoy every moment that life has to offer while being conscious of our environmental impact. petit moments has shifted to be more environmentally conscious by implementing initiatives at the corporate level and providing their audience with sustainable accessory options. Continue to enjoy the moment, while helping the planet.