Pearly beads on whisper-light mesh glisten like dew on a spider's web, making this surplice-neck gown utterly enchanting. 60" length (size 8) Hidden back-zip closure Surplice V-neck Three-quarter sleeves Full-length trumpet skirt with back slit Get the perfect fit-book an appointment with one of our alterations experts Lined, except sleeves 100% polyester Spot clean Imported Special Occasion