A demure net-and-chiffon gown takes on scintillating glamour coated with light-catching beads at the strapless sweetheart bodice. The classic ballgown silhouette finishes with a frothy train. 60" length Hidden back-zip closure Strapless sweetheart neck Sleeveless Get the perfect fit-book an appointment with one of our alterations experts Lined 100% polyester Spot clean Imported Women's Clothing