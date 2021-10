The utilitarian design of a waxed-cotton jacket that's perfect for multi-season wear exudes rugged durability, with corrosion-proof zippers, oxidized snaps and double-stitched seams that create a weatherproof finish. A contrast corduroy collar and plaid-patterned lining add heritage appeal. 28 1/2" length (size 8) Two-way front zip closure with outer snap placket Front slant pockets above snap-flap pockets; interior zip pockets Back snap-closure