This Graphic shows a beagle dog with retro vintage sunset. Ideal for beagle dog owner, pet owner, animal and dog lover, who loves breeding cute beagle puppies. This dog breed Design influences an awesome occasion for dog breeding. Awesome for beagle lover, beagle owner and dog breeder. Show that you loves beagle puppies and be a puppy lover. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem