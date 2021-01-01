L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Printed Chamois Shirt in Olive Maine Camo

Todd, a longtime L.L.Bean collector and fan, chose some of the most iconic pieces from the L.L.Bean Archives, then reinvented them with a modern sensibility, premium materials and a tailored fit.A new take on the iconic chamois shirt, first introduced by L.L.Bean's founder himself - and one of designer Todd Snyder's personal favorites. Made with thickest, plushest Portuguese flannel on the market, in Fall '21 limited-edition prints. Slim Fit: Cut slim through the chest, sleeve, and waist; Brushed 7.5 oz Portuguese cotton flannel; Machine wash and dry; Imported; Heavyweight flannel; Twill elbow patches; Contrast trim details; L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder label with zig-zag stitching.; Cabin print was inspired by a vintage fabric swatch, then recreated with a uniquely L.L. Bean spin. Exclusive camo print was designed by Todd Snyder's Team - look for the outline of the State of Maine.; Style Number 512648; Sizing is based on TS sizing. If you've never shopped with us before, and are used to an L.L.Bean fit, we suggest sizing up.