Cremo Beard and Face Wash, Forest Blend, 6oz

Tough enough for coarse facial hair, yet gentle enough for daily use to keep your beard bright without irritating skin underneath. It's everything regular shampoo isn't. The first step in your beard grooming ritual. Your facial hair is different than the hair on your head. It's more wiry and coarse while the skin underneath is more sensitive. Regular shampoos are not designed to clean facial hair and the sensitive skin underneath. Cremo Beard & Face Wash is specially formulated for facial hair. It's tough enough to clean and freshen facial hair and stubble yet gentle enough to use every day. Unlike most shampoos, it contains no harsh irritants that strip away moisture, leaving your beard and skin dry and flaky. Plus, it's lightly scented with natural essential oils for a supremely fresh and long-lasting clean feel.