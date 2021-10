What it is: A beard oil handcrafted with mixures of natural essential oils that promote hair strength, thickness and prevent dryness. What it does: It leaves your beard clean, hydrated and healthy with a bergamot and lavender scent that lasts. How to use: Drip 3-7 drops into your palm, depending on your beard preference. Mix with both hands then gently massage oil into your beard. 1 oz. Paraben-free; sulfate-free; silicone-free; alcohol-free