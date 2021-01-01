Bearded Dragon Grandma Pogona Reptile Grandma Mother's Day T-Shirt

Bearded Dragon Grandma - This graphic with bearded dragon that is also called a pogona is perfect for a grandma, grandmom, or grandmother who loves this pet reptile which scales resemble those of a dragon. Ideal for herpetologist grannies.. This bearded dragon or pogona design is ideal present for nanas, grandmothers or grandmas who love their little dragon-like lizards. Ideal bearded lizard design for a granny who has tiny dinosaurs as a pet. Ideal for Reptile Awareness Day or Mother's Day. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem