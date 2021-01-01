NORELCO Beardtrimmer Series 5000 Beard and Hair Trimmer in No Color at Nordstrom Rack

The Philips Norelco Beard and Hair Trimmer 5500 is a premium beard and stubble trimmer which also cuts hair. Designed for an even trim from any angle and features 40 adjustable lengths, DualCut steel blades and 90 minutes of litihium-ion run time. One pass, even trimNever miss a spot again with the Philips Beardtrimmer Series 5000. Our inbuilt Lift & Trim system picks up low-lying hairs and rounded combs trim at an even length. Adjusts to different length settingsCut to the exact length you're after with this cordless beard trimmer. Just spin the zoom wheel to one of 40 length settings in 1/128"(0.2mm) increments. Maximum precision with 2x more blades Battery Type: Lithium-ion Run time: 90 minutes Automatic voltage: 100-240 V Plastic, metal, electrical compontents Imported