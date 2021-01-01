Beast XL Rugged Portable IPX6 Waterproof Water Resistant Dustproof Outdoor Indoor Wireless Bluetooth Speakers with Builtin Microphone Best Loud 30W.

Made for Adventure With its rugged design, heavy-duty build, and IPX6 certification waterproof, the Beast XL is the perfect travel-friendly sound system. It can withstand splashes, pressurized jets & waves of water. (Product Should Not Be Submerged) Double-Duty Speakerphone The integrated Wireless Bluetooth noise-cancelling microphone and touch-friendly controls let you quickly take and make calls with the push of a button. Rugged Perfect for Active Lifestyles & Outdoor Enthusiasts Travel light and leave the charger at home. The 6600mAh battery provides up to 16 hours of wireless playtime on a single charge! Incredible Sound. Anytime. Anywhere. Best Wirelessly connect with any Bluetooth-enabled device in a 30-ft range to stream music or take calls. Enjoy crystal clear connections and effortless pairing thanks to the latest Bluetooth 4.0 and NFC Technology. Engineered for High-Fidelity Sound Enjoy studio-quality sound with precision bass and clear acoust