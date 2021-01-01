Made for going places and doing things our Beat bag is inspired by the heartbeat of New York City. Crafted in a mix of buttery soft colorblock glovetanned leather and velvety suede detailed with polished rivets it features three organized compartments and a secure snap closure accented with our Coach buckle. Endlessly versatile add the interchangeable chain strap to instantly change the look of the bag or the crossbody strap for convenient hands-free wear. Coach Beat Shoulder Bag In Colorblock With Rivets - Women's - Brass/vintage Khaki Multi