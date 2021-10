Crisp diamond quilting smartens a jacket crafted with wet-or-dry insulation and a water-repellent shell to keep the elements at bay when you're out and about. It's crafted with recycled materials and a corduroy-lined collar to enhance your comfort, and multiple pockets to stow your essentials where they're easy to find. Water-repellent PrimaLoft(R) lightweight insulation retains warmth in wet or dry conditions Lined, with PrimaLoft