Gold-tone stainless steel case with a black (croco-embossed) leather strap. Fixed gold-tone bezel set with crystals. Black skeleton dial with luminous gold-tone hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date/day display. Three multi-function sub-dials displaying: day of the week, date and 24 hour subdials. Automatic movement with a 36-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire-coated mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape, case size: 38 mm, case thickness: 13 mm. Band width: 17 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, day, hour, minute, second. Additional Info: average gain/loss rate: +/- 45 seconds per day. Dress watch style. Empress Beatrice Black Skeleton Dial Ladies Watch EM2004.