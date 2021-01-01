Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones with Apple W1 Headphone Chip - White

Key FeaturesUp to 22 hours of battery life enables full-featured all-day wireless playbackApple W1 chip for Class 1 Wireless Bluetooth connectivity & battery efficiencyWith Fast Fuel, a 10-minute charge gives 3 hours of play when battery is lowPure ANC-off for low power mode provides up to 40 hours of battery lifeTake calls, control music, and activate Siri with multifunction on-ear controlsSoft over-ear cushions for extended comfort and added noise isolationWhat's In The Box:Beats Studio3 Wireless headphonesCarrying case3.5mm RemoteTalk cableUniversal USB charging cable (USB-A to USB Micro-B)Quick Start GuideWarranty CardTech Specs:Form Factor: Over EarConnections: Bluetooth, WirelessBatteries: Rechargeable Lithium-IonHeight: 7.2 in / 184 cmWeight: 9.17 oz / 260 gOther Features:ANC on/off functionOn-board call and music controlsOn-board volume controlStereo BluetoothWired playback via RemoteTalk cableRemoteTalk cable with inline controlsLED Fuel GaugeWarrantyWarranty: One-year limited