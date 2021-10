You are beautician with cosmetic mirror and cosmetic wipes in a beauty salon or nail salon with fingernail. Ideal makeup design for fashion and beauty through makeup. Beauty salon gift for Christmas, birthday for men, women and friends of lipstick, makeup, eyelashes and other cosmetic products such as natural cosmetics. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.