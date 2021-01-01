From the falling leaves seasons

Beauties Are Born In October Astrological Sign Birthstone Tank Top

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Beautiful black woman or queen melanin that born on October features in the design. Amazing and perfect to all the black heritage born as a strong queen on October that loves birthday accessories, astrology stickers and astrology decors. While celebrating the life of a girl with birthday cakes and birthday wishes and with this print is the best. A birthday gift to your loved ones especially girls and ladies that will celebrate its October birthday and October birthstones. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com