Estée Lauder Beautiful Belle Romantic Promises. A gift set containing a romantic fragrance in a full-size Eau de Parfum Spray, deluxe travel size Body Lotion and a Travel Spray. Give her the promise of romance with three Beautiful Belle must-haves. Love breaks all rules. The romantic fragrance is an irreverent blend of notes of Lychee, Orange Flower, Gardenia and Marzipan Musk. Limited-time collection includes these favorites in an exclusive gift box: • Eau de Parfum Spray, full-size (1.7oz/50ml) • Refreshing Body Lotion, deluxe travel size (2.5 oz./75ml) • Eau de Parfum Travel Spray, deluxe travel size (0.2 oz./6ml) Layer your favorite scent. Start with your scented body lotion then spray the matching perfume on top.