Beautiful blackbird in polygon technology - premium design T-Shirt

The perfect design for bird lovers, ornithologists or simply fashion-conscious people. A beautiful, special gift for all bird and nature lovers, whether children or adults. In short: a beautiful motif in an attractive polygon look for everyone. The blackbird (Turdus merula) or black throttle is a bird from the family of throttles. It is especially well known for her vocals. However, you are also said to have magical powers; so the house in which it reaches is safe from flashes. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem