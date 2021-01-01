Elizabeth Arden Beautiful Colour Duo Eyeshadow 3g Tempting Taupe

Elizabeth Arden Beautiful Colour Duo Eyeshadow 3.4g Tempting Taupe Elizabeth Arden Beautiful Colour Duo Eyeshadow contains two perfectly paired brilliant colours that feature a velvety texture that glides on evenly without creasing. This vitamin-rich, oil-free formula helps correct appearance of signs of aging while shielding skin from environmental damage. Encased in a sleek, gold mirrored compact with an dual-end applicator. Unveils a firmer, younger looking eye area. Gives a satin, radiant & glamorous finish. Long-wearing.