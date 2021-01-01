Beautiful Mamaw Breast Cancer Survivor Awareness Premium T-Shirt

My beautiful grandma is a breast cancer survivor. Inspirational design features pink awareness ribbon and pretty hearts. Perfect for survivors, fighters, in remission, friends, family, loved ones. Amazing way for grandson, granddaughter, and grandkids to show support in October for breast cancer awareness month. Perfect for your grandma for Grandparent's or Mother's Day. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.