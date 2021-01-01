Beautiful Spring Flower Illustration Bloom Plant Lovers Tote Bag

Vintage Flower Blossom, illustration art, great for gardeners, florists, flower lovers, and nature appreciation Great for birthday or valentine's day to someone who loves plants, flower artwork, and plants. Great romantic spring and summer design for every florist and flower lover 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.