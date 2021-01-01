Equate Beauty Biotin & Collagen Shampoo, 33.8 fl oz

If you love your locks, nourish them regularly with Equate Beauty Biotin & Collagen Shampoo. This cleansing treatment will infuse your hair with a healthy dose of hydration and vitamins to boost its strength, shine, and fullness. Comparable to other, more expensive brands, this shampoo even includes protein to help prevent follicle breakage and maintain strand length. The bottle features a convenient dispenser pump for a mess-free application and contains a generous 33.8 fluid ounces to last you several washes. To use, portion a small amount of the shampoo into your hand and gently massage it throughout your hair. Then, rinse thoroughly with water and round out your cleansing routine with the complementary conditioner. Whether you are hoping to restore health and shine or maintain your hair's existing strength, Equate Beauty Biotin & Collagen Shampoo is the treatment for you!Equate Beauty understands that beauty isn't just skin deep. With a large selection of the latest beauty products Equate Beauty helps you be your best you.