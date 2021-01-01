Pink champagne scented lip scrubGently exfoliates, hydrates and brightens lipsKey ingredients are Beet Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Agave Nectar and Vitamins C and E100% NaturalCruelty-free and Vegan0.5 oz.Made in USAHow To Use:Apply a scoop of Sugar, Sugar onto clean, dry lips and massage in circular motions. Wipe clean and repeat two to three times a week for softer, gorgeous lips!Ingredients:Non-GMO Organic Beet Sugar, Powdered Sugar, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea Butter), Agave Nectar, Champagne Vinegar, Burgundy Wine Powder, Bing Cherry Extract, Prunus Dulcis (Sweet Almond Oil), Vitamin C Ester, Sorbic Acid (natural preservative), and Tocopherol (Vitamin E) | Ncla Beauty Pink Champagne Sugar, Sugar Lip Scrub