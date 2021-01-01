Equate Beauty Creamy Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter & Shea, 32 fl. Oz.

Nourish your skin with the ultra-conditioning power of Equate Beauty Cream Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter Shea. This long-lasting lotion offers 24 hours of moisturization so you won't have to worry about constantly reapplying to soothe your dry and itchy skin. Cocoa butter and shea are quintessential hydrating ingredients that enhance the overall look and feel of your skin. Simply apply a liberal amount to your skin and massage until saturated to renew any rough patches or dry areas such as elbows, feet, hands. This lotion is packaged in a 32-fluid ounce bottle with a convenient pump top that dispenses the proper amount of lotion every time. This creamy body lotion is dermatologist tested, hypoallergenic, paraben-free and phthalate-free, making it an ideal choice for sensitive skin. Instantly moisturize and revitalize dry skin with Equate Beauty Cream Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter Shea.