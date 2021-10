Beauty Dust is a radiant edible formula alchemized to expand your beauty, luster and glow from within. Glowing supple skin, lustrous shiny hair and twinkling bright eyes are holistically bestowed from the inside out. 14 servings per jar. 1.5 oz. Made in USA. Ingredients include: Organic Goji, Rehmannia, Organic Schisandra, Pearl, and Organic Stevia. Cosmetics - Beauty Accents > Moon Juice > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Moon Juice.