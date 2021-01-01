Hollywood Beauty Tea Tree Oil Skin and Scalp Treatment - 2 fl oz

Nourish from the inside out with Hollywood Beauty Tea Tree Oil Skin and Scalp Treatment - 2 oz. This tried and true natural remedy helps sooth dry, irritated skin thanks to the calming benefits of tea tree oil, vitamin E and aloe vera. HOLLYWOOD beauty tea tree oil skin and scalp treatment, made with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E. Gently massage a small amount on areas of dryness. Leave your skin, scalp and nails soft and clean. For toe or finger nails mix tea tree oil with warm water and soak for five minutes