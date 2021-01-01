Because disponents need heroes - truck drivers T-Shirt

Truck drivers because disponents need heroes. Fun professional driver gift for your friends or work colleagues who love your profession motorist. Perfect for the work of long-distance drivers who have long journeys. Is your father driving a truck or tractor? Then here is the funny gift idea for men who work in the courier or logistics. Truck driver accessories and professional driver decoration made for your dad or grandpa who is the hero of disponents. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem