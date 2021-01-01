DV Dolce Vita Becka

Take the warmer weather on wearing the DV by Dolce Vita Becka featuring a classic woven espadrille style wedged sandal with detailed strap uppers and a well bedded footbed for all day wear. Available in two color options. Synthetic upper. Synthetic lining and insole. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 1 2 in Weight: 12 oz Platform Height: 1 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.