Add to your warm weather wardrobe with the AG Adriano Goldschmied Becke Shorts in 13 Years Prodigy. These jean shorts are crafted with a button and zip-fly closure, leather logo patch at the right back waist, classic five-pocket design, raw unfinished hems for a broken-in feel and finished in a dark rinse wash with fading to give them a vintage vibe. Pull-on design. 98% cotton, 2% elastane. Machine wash, dry flat. Imported. Measurements: â¢ Inseam: 5.75 Measurements: Waist Measurement: 32 in Outseam: 14 in Inseam: 6 in Front Rise: 9 1 2 in Back Rise: 14 in Leg Opening: 20 in Product measurements were taken using size 26, inseam 6. Please note that measurements may vary by size.