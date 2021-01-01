MICHAEL Michael Kors Becker T Strap

The MICHAEL Michael KorsÂ® Becker T Strap sandal effortlessly completes any look. This platform sandal is crafted with a burnished leather upper, and is set on a soaring block heel. T-strap silhouette. Open-toe design. Adjustable strap with buckle closure. Man-made lining. Lightly padded footbed. Stacked heel. Rubber sole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 4 1 4 in Weight: 11 oz Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.