Beckington Blazer Cardigan

Part blazer, part cardigan, all Lilly. Our Beckington Cardigan takes a classic style and gives it that special Lilly twist. Done in a blazer silhouette, this versatile piece is also a textured sweater. It features a subtle metallic yarn, a fringe trim, pockets, crew neck, and gold buttons. It's a chic topper for all seasons. Complements, Please: It's not what can you wear this with, it's what won't you wear this with? Top off an outfit of skinny jeans and a brightly colored cami. Or use it as your cover for printed pants and a tee. The combinations are almost endless for this all-seasons staple. Long sleeve crew neck cardigan with fringe trim, pockets, and single hook and eye closure. Metallic Cotton Nylon Acrylic Blend (88% Cotton, 7% Nylon, 4% Metallic, 1% Acrylic).Hand wash cold, separately. Imported.