The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. Help your yoga sessions be as zen as possible with the prAna Becksa Bralette featuring a soft ribbed fabric with a fitted design, UPF 50+ protection, compression fabric which helps you keep the shape while going the extra mile. Pull-on styling with a sleeveless tank design. Racerback construction with a scoop neckline. Interior shelf bra with mesh lining and removable cups. prAna metal logo plate at the center back. Rounded hemline construction. 42% recycled polyester, 42% polyester, 16% spandex. Hand wash, cold. Line dry. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.