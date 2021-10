Opt for retro styling wearing these trendy gradient frames. The Becrux glasses from Derek Cardigan look fresh and contemporary. Made of lightweight acetate this pair blends in the playful cat-eye inspirations to the classic D-frame silhouette to suit modern styles and trends. | Derek Cardigan Becrux DC216 C02 (52) Eyeglasses and Frame in Shiny Gradient Nude Purple/Pink - Online Coastal