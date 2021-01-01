JOHN VARVATOS STAR USA Bedford Blue Plaid Wool Suit Separates Trousers, Size 36 Us at Nordstrom Rack

A sophisticated, refined pair of pants offers a sleek, chic style into any ensemble. Fit: this style fits true to size. Pants:- Single pleat- Zip fly with button closure- Patterned- Two front slant pockets - Two back besom pockets with button closure- Unhemmed- Approx. 10.25? rise, 37? inseam (size 32x32)- ImportedMatching jacket sold separately. Model's stats for sizing:. Height: 6'2". Waist: 32". Suit: 40L. Inseam: 34" Model is wearing size 32. Let Out Specs: Pant Waist - 1 3/4" Dry clean Fabric: 100% wool Knee Lining: 100% polyester